Flights cancelled as Johannesburg hit by fuel shortage

By BBC News
OR Tambo International Airport

After 14 flight cancellations affecting over 3,000 passengers, the Airports Company of South Africa says it is working to rectify the fuel shortage at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

A central energy fund was launched to assist international airlines to refuel should their suppliers be unable to provide aviation fuel.

A ship carrying 10 million litres of fuel is currently docked in Durban, but that consignment is only expected to reach Johannesburg via pipeline next week.

OR Tambo airport’s main supply of fuel is via rail, but flood damage to the network in the KwaZulu-Natal region around Durban means it will not be partially reopened until June.

The airport currently has just over three days of fuel left, but authorities are confident the measures put in place will prevent further cancellations.

