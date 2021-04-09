Fastjet increases frequency flights between Vic Falls, Jo’burg

Fastjet Zimbabwe says it will increase its current schedule to daily services between Victoria Falls International Airport and Johannesburg, OR Tambo International Airport with effective from May 30, 2021.

Despite being one of the hardest hit sectors by the Covid-19 pandemic, air travel has been gradually making a come-back and are pinning hope on ongoing vaccination programmes around the world.

The budget airline’s added flights will be operated on the airline’s 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 aircraft.

According to the proposed schedule, the new flight programme will have aircraft departing Johannesburg at 11:10 arriving in Victoria Falls, at 12:50.

The airliner’s arrival time in Victoria Falls, offers customers the opportunity to minimise the time spent at the airport with a likely faster airport exit and more time at hand to enjoy some of the exhilarating afternoon activities that Victoria Falls is renowned for; as well as a seamless opportunity for daytime road transport arrangements.

The departure from Victoria Falls at 13:20 arriving at 14:55 in Johannesburg, offers travellers a leisurely morning in Victoria Falls to include any last-minute activities, like curio and art shopping and arriving in Johannesburg just before the peak travel times for those travellers connecting via OR Tambo International Airport and rush hour in Johannesburg.

“We are delighted to be upgrading this key route to daily services as domestic and regional tourism demand to the majestic Victoria Falls continues to rise.

“We remain committed to continue offering reliable flight connections across our network and to contribute favourably towards the recovery and renewal of leisure and corporate tourism in Zimbabwe, South Africa and the African continent,” said a Fastjet spokesperson.

The airline recently launched a range of flexible change options, that are aligned with their brand promises on “change,” “flexibility” and “value”. The Herald