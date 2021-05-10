Rushwaya driver found with 23 pieces of gold in SA, granted 100k bail

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

A Zimbabwean gold smuggler Tashinga Nyasha Masinire who was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday with 23 prices of gold worth R11m (US$783 000) is reportedly Zimbabwe Miners Federation President Henrietta Rushwaya’s aide and driver.

The smuggler allegedly left for South Africa via Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport where security details could have apprehended him to South Africa, enroute to Dubai. According to NewsHawks, Masinire is Rushwaya’s driver.

Rushwaya is currently out on bail over smuggling charges. She was arrested last year on 26 October after trying to smuggle 6.09kgs of gold to Dubai.

Masinire was granted R100 000 bail at Kempton Park Regional Court in Joburg. He was remanded out to 1 July 2021, with stringent bail conditions including not leaving South Africa until the case is concluded and to report to police three times a week.

The Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team made the arrest, after Masinire, who was travelling from Zimbabwe, was requested to scan his luggage at the SA Revenue Service’s custom section at international arrivals, police said in a statement.

Law expert and political commentator Alex Magaisa said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration was ‘bleeding the country dry’.

“Last October Henrietta Rushwaya was nabbed at the airport in Harare trying to smuggle 6kgs of gold to Dubai.

“7 months later, her associate passes through the same airport with 23 pieces of gold before he’s nabbed in Johannesburg. The New Deception is bleeding Zimbabwe dry!” he said.

Meanwhile, the 23 pieces of gold were seized for further investigation.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono tweeted: “There you have it! We have been telling you that these people are looters! Rushwaya is Mnangagwa’s niece!

"There you have it! We have been telling you that these people are looters! Rushwaya is Mnangagwa's niece!

"When I exposed their corrupt arrangement with the National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe, I was arrested and jailed for 20 days. After this they blame sanctions when they are looting the country dry!