Jordan Zemura to ply his trade in the English Premier League next season

After spending two seasons playing in the Championship following their relegation from the top flight league, Jordan Zemura’s AFC Bournemouth are back in the English Premier League (EPL).

The Cherries sealed their promotion to the prestigious EPL league after a narrow 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in a match that was played at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

The only goal of the highly contested match came through in the 83rd minute, thanks to Kieffer Moore who put the ball behind the net courtesy of a Philip Billing clever assist.

Zemura was involved in the build up of the crucial goal which earned manager Scott Parker and his boys the automatic promotion to the top flight league.

Zemura who made a good run cutting past the Forest players was fouled outside the box and then Billing who usually shoots his free kicks towards goal this time opted to lay the ball for Moore who then curled it past the Forests goalkeeper.

Moore’s goal helped Bournemouth to join the 2021/22 league championship winners Fulham who already earned a ticket to play in the English Premier League by virtue of winning the league.

The Cherries’ promotion means Zemura will be the second Zimbabwean playing in the EPL next season after his compatriot Marvellous Nakamba who is on the books of Aston Villa coached by Steven Gerrard.

Meanwhile, in the history of the Zimbabwean football, the Warriors full back will become the fifth player to ply his trade in the highly rated EPL.

He will follow in the footsteps of the former Warriors skipper and Sheffield United kingpin Peter Ndlovu, ex-Manchester City and Portsmouth striker Benjani Mwaruwaru as well as the former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar.