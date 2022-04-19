Sweet Revenge: Bosso beat Dynamos to lift 42nd Independence Cup

Highlanders got sweet revenge on Dynamos after beating their bitter rivals 1-0, courtesy of a second half strike by Stanley Ngala, to lift the Independence Cup before a capacity crowd at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Bosso who lost last year’s Independence Cup 2-0 to Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium made amends by holding their nerve in an ill-tempered match that saw rowdy behavior from both sets of players.

The Glamour Boys tried to set an early pace, forcing their opponents to draw back in the opening moments. They created two successive chances through Tinashe Makanda but never brought any threat to the opposing goalkeeper.

Bosso only picked up towards the quarter-hour and started controlling the possession. They got their first real opportunity at the 36th-minute mark when Nqobizitha Masuku’s free-kick was tipped over by Taimon Mvula.

The game went to the break with both teams tied at goalless.

Highlanders continued to dominate the play in the second half, and they broke the deadlock eight minutes from the restart through Ngala, who received a square pass from Washington Navaya.

The goal celebrations sparked crowd trouble at the Mpilo End, housing the Dynamos fans to force a five-minute stoppage.

Navaya followed up with a good opportunity moments later but could not double the advantage after Mvula denied him.

The Glamour Boys never showed any intent to come back into the game and were reduced to 10 men after Shadreck Nyahwa received a straight red card for a dangerous high-boot on Navaya.

The scoreline remained the same, and Highlanders won the match 1-0.

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya said “Football is the winner today. Most importantly, the atmosphere was electrifying and we really enjoyed the match. We wish this could be the case week in, week out.

“We want people back in the stadium, but most importantly I’m happy that the day has ended with such an electrifying atmosphere. As you saw, people were happy and congratulations to Highlanders. We’re happy 42 years of freedom, I’m happy despite us losing today.

His opposite number Mandla Mpofu said “It feels good to win the Independence Cup. This victory is for the multitude of fans who came to celebrate our Independence.

“As much as it was more of a friendly encounter, as I said during the course of the week, that it doesn’t matter what’s at stake when you play Dynamos, you always want to win. Today I’m happy, a very tough game, a very tactical game.

The most important thing was to make sure the cup stays here. We need to cut our celebrations because in five days’ time we’re playing FC Platinum.

The match winner Stanley Ngala said “I’m over the moon, actually, no amount of words can describe the feeling of scoring such an important goal.

“What makes it special is that it was a goal that won us the Independence Cup and it came at a time when I haven’t been scoring goals yet I’ve been playing well.

“I’m also grateful to the fans who were marvellous and as Highlanders I think we deserve this victory,” Ngala added.

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Andrew Mbeba, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Andrew Tandi, Peter Muduhwa, Nqobizitha Masuku, Rahman Kutsanzira (Washington Navaya, 45th minute), Devine Mhindirira Stanley Ngala, Adrian Silla (Joel Ngodzo, 80th minute), Lynoth Chikuhwa (Darlington Mukuli, 90th minute)

Dynamos: Taimon Mvula, Shadreck Nyahwa, Brendon Mpofu, Patson Jaure, Frank Makarati, Keith Murera, Godknows Murwira (Emmanuel Jalai, 77th minute), Ralph Kawondera, Emmanuel Paga (Evans Katema, 59th minute), Bill Antonio, Tinashe Makanda (Issa Sadiki, 55th minute)