Cristiano Ronaldo reveals one of his newborn twins died during birth

Cristiano Ronaldo announced the sad passing of his baby boy in a message on Instagram signed by himself and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has suffered personal tragedy with news of the death of one of his newborn twins.

The Portuguese international announced the sad passing of his baby boy in a message on Instagram signed by himself and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the post read.

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
