Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement with immediate effect following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

United issued a 67-word statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.

Ronaldo’s interview on TalkTV – aired in two parts on Wednesday and Thursday last week – saw the 37-year-old criticise the club and manager Erik ten Hag, who the player says he has “no respect” for.

Ronaldo also claimed members of the United hierarchy are trying to force him out of Old Trafford and doubted him when he said he could not attend pre-season because his daughter was ill in hospital.

United said they would consider their response to Ronaldo’s comments “after the full facts have been established” and have now decided to part ways with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

A club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Ronaldo rejoined United for a second spell last year but he had fallen out of favour this season under new manager Erik ten Hag.

The 37-year-old issued his own statement which read: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.

“I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.” Sky News