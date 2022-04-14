Police summon Mnangagwa coup challenger and ‘visit his family’

Harare police law and order summoned Zanu-PF youth Sybeth Musengezi who is challenging the ascendancy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to power via a military coup in November 2017.

Mnangagwa assumed power through a military coup that ousted the late former President Robert Mugabe.

Musengezi, however, is challenging the credibility of a Zanu-PF central committee meeting held on November 19, 2017 that forced Mugabe to resign and declared Mnangagwa President of the party.

His lawyers, Ncube Attorneys, wrote to the police on 7 January 2022 asking the law enforcers to come out in the open on why they are desperately hunting him.

In a letter dated April 6, signed by the officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department’s Law and Order section in Harare, Detective Inspector Arimon Mirimbo, the police invited Musengezi for interviews.

“Reference is made to your letter dated January 7, 2022 in connection with the above subject. We are kindly inviting you and your client Sybeth Musengezi to come to law and order in Harare for interviews,” read the letter.

Police visited the home of Musengezi’s in-laws in Harare’s Budiriro suburb on 5 January this year, looking for him over undisclosed allegations.

In his High Court application, Musengezi argues that the current Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu had no authority to preside over the central committee meeting because he was only secretary for finance.

He cited Mpofu, then acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa, former vice president Phelekezela Mphoko, ex-finance secretary Ignatius Chombo as the third, fourth, fifth and sixth respondents respectively.

He wants the former vice president Mphoko to convene a special Extraordinary Congress of Zanu PF that will decide the lawful position of Mnangagwa and other top party members.

Mnangagwa assumed leadership of Zimbabwe after successfully over-throwing Mugabe who had ruled for 37 years.

The country’s founding father died in 2019 in Singapore from prostate cancer. Nehanda Radio