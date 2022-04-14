Mabika tips Dembare to lift Uhuru Cup, implores fans to desist from violence

Veteran football commentator Charles ‘CNN’ Mabika has tipped Harare giants Dynamos FC to emerge victors of this year’s Presidential Independence Cup.

The match pitting two traditional rivals DeMbare and Highlanders FC is slated for Monday at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Mabika believes DeMbare who are also the reigning champions of the invitational tournament will defend the silverware.

The veteran sportscaster told Nehanda Radio that his sentiments come after he took an insight into DeMbare’s current form in comparison to Bosso who are still struggling to find their feet.

“I tip DeMbare to win the Independence trophy after taking a very close look to their current form,” he said.

“It looks like they (Dynamos) are set to win the game though we all also know cup games are never won easily.”

The intriguing match will be part of the celebrations of the 42nd Independence run under the theme “Zimbabwe @42- Leaving no one and no place behind”.

Reports indicate the celebrations will be held under strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocols in order to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.

It is noted there will be a massive testing exercise for those who want to attend the event physically and only those who test negative will be allowed to enter the stadium.

It will be the second time in 17 years the final of the Independence Cup will be played in Bulawayo.

The last time the cup game was played in the second capital city was in 2005.

The match pitted the now defunct Motor Action and Highlanders.

It was during the 25th Independence commemorations popularly known as the Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The Bulawayo giants suffered a 2-0 defeat to Motor Action courtesy of ex-Dembare striker Edmore Mufema’s brace.

Mufema headed home twice in the first half at the Mpilo end bay to give the Mighty Bulls a comfortable lead and his goals later won the game.

The two quick goals came as a thorn in the flesh of the Bosso faithfuls and the situation resulted in serious violence.

The referee later abandoned the match when players ran for their lives heading down the tunnel to the dressing rooms.

This comes after members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police threw tear gas canisters in an effort to ease the intensified violence.

However, commenting on the situation Mabika urged the fans to avoid violence at all cost.

He further emphasised that citizens should not partake in any form of violence, indicating the day is only meant to celebrate Zimbabwe who gained her independence in 1980.

“I urge all fans to desist from any form of violence. 18 April is a special day to celebrate our Independence Day. It is in respect with what our forefathers fought during the days of the liberation struggle.”

Last year DeMbare won the prize and were awarded US$20 000 and runners up Bosso were given US$15 000.

Nonetheless, it is reportedly set to be a different case this year as Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s owned Sakunda Holdings is said to be planning to dangle in some huge incentives to motivate the players.

On the day, DeMbare will be out to stretch their success in the Uhuru Cup, having won a record 10 titles.

Then Bosso who are the country’s second most successful team in the Uhuru Cup will be aiming to take their tally to eight after having won seven titles. Nehanda Radio