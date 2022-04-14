Mubaiwa escapes prison, fined US$400, court considers her illness

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa has been handed a wholly suspended 12-month prison sentence after she was convicted of fraudulently attempting to upgrade their marriage from a customary union to a civil marriage.

Magistrate Lazini Ncube came to this decision after noting her deteriorating health condition and fined her ZWL60 000 (USD$400).

This was a well planned offence as fraud is not committed in the spur of the moment. It was motivated by greediness on the part of the accused,” Ncube said.

“She is a first offender and deserves a second chance.

“The court takes into account that the accused is of ill health.”

Mubaiwa was fined for lying that the former Army General consented to solemnise their wedding at a time he was in hospital in India in 2019.

Mubaiwa is facing other charges, including the attempted murder of her estranged husband, money laundering and assault.

She is suffering from severe lymphoedema and spontaneous formation of abscesses. The courts have so far refused to release her passport to travel to South Africa to get the treatment she desperately needed.

The former model is represented by prominent lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa.

She was also barred by the High Court from having access to the couple’s three minor children in February 2020 as the couple was at the peak of a messy divorce while being embroiled in several bitter legal battles which are yet to be settled.

Mubaiwa, however, has been accusing Chiwenga of using his authority as a VP to influence court rulings against her. She also claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa refused to help her because he was “afraid” of his deputy. Nehanda Radio