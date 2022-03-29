Byo Chiefs part ways with assistant coaches as Ngezi officially unveil Mwaruwari

Struggling Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo Chiefs have with immediate effect officially parted ways with the pair of their assistant coaches Mark Mathe and Farai Tawachera.

The club confirmed the new development in a statement issued by their Secretary General Dumisani Mantula-Sibanda on Tuesday.

“We would like to announce the team has mutually agreed to part ways with Assistant Coaches Mark Mathe and Farai Tawachera with immediate effect,” said the club’s secretary general in a statement.

“We wish the coaches well in their next challenges and we strongly appreciate their duties and contributions in the team,” he further said.

Apart from announcing the departure of Mathe and Tawachera, the club also highlighted the re-appointment of their former head coach Thulani Sibanda.

Thutsi as Sibanda is fondly known in the domestic league corridors was axed by Chiefs in 2021 due to undisclosed serious in-house misunderstandings.

However, the experienced gaffer is set to make a second dance with the team after the two parties seem to have renewed their marriage.

Reports indicate the returnee Sibanda won’t retain his previous position but will be the Portuguese gaffer Nilson Terroso’s deputy coach.

Terroso who became Sibanda’s direct replacement after the latter’s departure was appointed late last year.

He has steered the Chiefs ship since the start of the 2021/22 premier soccer league season and has registered two wins, three draws and four defeats.

Terroso’s side is seated on 12th position on the log standings with nine points, three adrift of the relegations zone.

Therefore, the reshuffling of the Bulawayo based premier league outfit’s technical team comes as a result of the club’s failure to produce positive results.

Amakhosi Amahle as Chiefs are known in the local football corridors are yet to register a win in their last six games.

They have only managed a paltry two points from a possible 18.

They last won against reigning champions FC Platinum on the 12th of February as the league marked its return from a two months long break imposed by the PSL in December.

After that victory to Norman Mapeza’s coached side the ambitious side has posted a string of poor results.

Of late, it seems victories have eluded the twitter boys, ironically, at a time they were purported to be title contenders in this years league campaign.

This comes after they broke their coffers in February to become one of the free spending clubs in the January transfer window in an effort to reinforce their squad.

Chiefs were agreeably the busiest club in the January window as they bolstered their squad.

They brought on board a couple of the country’s experienced and highly rated players.

The Ninjas as they are also nicknamed roped in the Warriors pair of midifielder Kelvin Madzongwe and attacker Perfect Chikwende.

The former traveled with the Warriors to the AFCON tournament early this year while the latter’s solitary strike versus Botswana in November 2021 qualified the team to the prestigious continental tournament.

Albeit, the latter was later left behind and he couldn’t make it to the final 23 member squad that played in Cameroon.

Moreover, excluding Madzongwe and Chikwende, Chiefs also signed experienced players including the former FC Platinum and Chippa United’s twin brother defenders Elvis and Kelvin Moyo, Ian Nekati and a pair of West African youthful players.

Former Highlanders FC top talismanic striker Obadiah Tarumbwa and ex-Chicken Inn’s gunslinger Obriel Chrinda are also amongst the new additions.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are scheduled to host Ngezi Platinum Stars at Luveve Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The intriguing league encounter will feature both clubs who have recently reshuffled their technical departments.

The Mhondoro based outfit on Tuesday officially unveiled their new coaching staff led by the ex-Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari as the head coach.

The former Manchester City striker will have Bongani Mafu and Takesure Chiragwi as his assistants.

Another ex-Warriors captain Tinashe Nengomasha has been appointed as the team manager and John Vera will be the team’s performance analyst. Nehanda Radio