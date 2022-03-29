Marry Mubaiwa in critical condition as doctors recommend amputation

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa’s is now in a critical, “life threatening” condition and doctors have recommended a “right high above elbow amputation” as soon as she is medically stable.

Ever since the nasty divorce exploded into the public domain in 2020, Mubaiwa, at Chiwenga’s instigation, has been arrested, unjustly detained in prison and denied permission to access treatment outside the country.

She has collapsed several times outside court, the latest being on Monday and her lawyers have insisted she is not fit to stand trial on what many believe are discredited charges of attempted murder, externalisation of foreign currency and fraud.

A letter seen by Nehanda Radio from Dr John S Nyahunzvi, a Specialist Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon at Health Point Surgical Suites, confirms that Mubaiwa “is 5 weeks post revision surgery for a right humerus shaft re-fracture.”

“Her current condition is critical (life threatening) and has necessitated hospitalisation and stabilisation with a plan for emergent right high above elbow amputation as soon as she is deemed medically stable.

“She has severe sepsis secondary to deep infection after revision surgery to fix a refracture or right humerus shaft against a background of chronic sepsis in her forearm.

“Careful in-patient clinical management of her current state is required, and a multi-disciplinary team is in attendance,” Dr Nyahunzvi confirmed.

Recently, Mubaiwa claimed that she sought help from President Emmerson Mnangagwa to be allowed to see her children and get appropriate medication but he declined to help, claiming that his deputy did not take any instructions from him when it comes to her treatment.

“I have approached the current president many times, he has done nothing and has completely ignored me, citing reasons that his subordinate does not take instructions from him, who is the boss now???” she said.