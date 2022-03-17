Kwekwe man who claims to be Mnangagwa’s son dragged to court over maintenance

A Kwekwe man, Sakile Mnangagwa, who persistently claims to be President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, has been dragged to court by his ex-wife over child maintenance, Nehanda Radio can exclusively reveal.

Patience Mudandiro is suing her former husband, a businessman who stays in Kwekwe and in the various court cases he has been cited in, his home address is listed as Lot 1 Sherwood Block, Kwekwe, the same address as President Mnangagwa.

Patience and Sakile stayed together for three years before their union ended.

The complainant explained that she sued Mnangagwa because she wants him to be helping her pay the children’s school fees, provide food, clothing and medication.

She wants the court to order him to pay RTGS 80 000 (USD$597 at official rate) monthly for child maintenance.

“Whereas a complaint has been made on oath that the said Sakile Mnangagwa to maintain…. (name withheld),” read part of the court documents.

“And whereas it is alleged that he has failed or neglected to provide reasonable maintenance for the aforesaid Person.

“This therefore is to require you to summon the said Sakile in terms of the Maintenance Act (Chapter 3:09), that he appear before the Maintenance Court of the MAGISTRATE’S COURT HELD in Civil Court on the day of 24 March, 2022 at 08:00…… and show cause why he should not provide reasonable maintenance for the aforesaid person(s): and he should produce his E.C. Number or payslip.

The papers proceed to “warn the said Sakile Mnangagwa that should he fail to appear, the court may proceed to inquire into the complaint, and any order that may be made shall be binding on him.”

Mudandiro added: “We cohabitated for three years plus the Respondent is the biological father of the minor child. “He is not providing food, shelter, clothing and medication.”

The case is expected to be heard at a Kwekwe court on the 24th of March.

In October 2021, Presidential Communications permanent secretary Regis Chikowore accused newspapers in the country of linking Sakhile to the First Family without “verifying facts”.

“The Office of the President and Cabinet is dismayed by a malicious story appearing in three of our local dailies today linking the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa, to a court case in which the president is not a respondent,” Chikowore wrote.

“The said story directly links one, Sakhile Mnangagwa, involved in the case to the First Family, creating an erroneous impression that the First Family is vicariously answerable.

“This is outright malice. If the three dailies had bothered to verify their facts as they should always do before going to print, they would have not dragged the First Family into the said court case,” Chikowore added.

The statement did not however directly deny that Sakile is not the President’s son, choosing instead to focus on the First Family not being part of his cases.

Another source told Nehanda Radio that Sakile was in fact the son of one of President Mnangagwa’s brothers and actually stays with the President in Kwekwe. Nehanda Radio