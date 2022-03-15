Police accuse Chamisa’s CCC party of ‘lying and being confrontational’

After banning the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) from holding rallies in Marondera and Binga, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has accused the new formed opposition party of being “confrontational when notifying the regulating authorities on their intended rallies”.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa was supposed to address a rally in Binga today (Tuesday) but he was prohibited by police. Last Saturday, he and his supporters were blocked from entering Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera despite having notified police of the intention to hold a rally.

Responding to public outcry over the two similar issues, the police in a statement on Monday evening accused the opposition party of being confrontational when notifying law enforcement authorities.

They further claimed that some party officials were resorting to communicating wrong information to their supporters.

“Firstly, it is the responsibility of a convener to notify the local regulating authority who is the Officer Commanding a Police District, of the intention to hold a rally in line with provisions of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA), Chapter 11:23,” read the statement.

“It is not just a case of notification, the convener has a responsibility to discuss and agree on the security and safety measures to be availed at the rally for the benefit of the public and the community in general.

“Sadly, the police has noted with concern that some political parties are adopting a confrontational approach when notifying the regulating authorities on their intended rallies.

“We are also concerned that some of the conveners and their legal advisors are resorting to communicating wrong information to their supporters and also using social media to post communication details with the Police without exhausting all the legal remedies provided for under the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA), Chapter 11:23.”

Recently, Zanu-PF members allegedly stormed a CCC rally in Kwekwe and unleashed violence on opposition supporters. They killed one of Chamisa’s supporters, Mboneni Ncube.

Despite arresting the perpetrators, police are accused of facilitating violence by allegedly ignoring members of the ruling party when they attack the opposition. Nehanda Radio