Chin’ono set to speak at Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy

Award winning Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has been recognised as one of the “world’s most courageous dissidents and rights activists” and is set to speak at the Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy next month.

The summit providers announced the development through a Twitter statement on Monday.

“SPEAKER ANNOUNCEMENT: Zimbabwean journalist imprisoned for exposing corruption Hopewell Chin’ono will address Geneva Summit 2022.

“Hopewell has been imprisoned three times in two years—once under a law that didn’t even exist,” read the statement.

On its Website, the human rights observer summit said: “On the heels of the U.N. Human Rights Council’s main annual session, the Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy will gather the world’s most courageous dissidents and rights activists and shine a spotlight on urgent human rights situations that require global attention.

“Join us on April 6 to listen to the testimonies of these brave activists, to bear witness to their struggle, and to help amplify their voices. Together, we will be a voice for the voiceless.”

Chin’ono has been detained three times for posting on Twitter

In July 2020, he was arrested and detained at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for more than five weeks on dubious charges of inciting public violence.

This, however, happened days after he exposed a multimillion corruption scandal that implicated President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife Auxillia and son Collins.

He was arrested again in November 2020 and put in jail for allegedly obstructing justice and later for allegedly publishing false information in January.

The High Court of Zimbabwe dismissed the latter charge, declaring it had no legal basis. But he is still being forced to answer to the quashed charges. Nehanda Radio