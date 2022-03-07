7 months later, Mthuli yet to explain how US$1 billion from IMF was used

It is now seven months since Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube promised to present to Parliament how government was going to utilise around US$1 billion allocated to Zimbabwe under the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

IMF member countries started getting their shares of the new special issue SDRs totalling about US$650 billion on 23 August last year.

The Zimbabwean government said part of the money was earmarked for health, manufacturing, agriculture, education and mining.

Ncube then promised the public that he would provide a ministerial statement detailing how much and where the money was going to be disbursed.

On Thursday last week, Dzivarasekwa legislator Edwin Mushoriwa reminded the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Tsitsi Gezi that Ncube was yet to present how government had allocated the SDRs money

“Thank you Madam Speaker. My point of privilege arises from the fact that Zimbabwe, as you may be aware, was allocated close to US$1 billion in Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

“You will recall that the Minister of Finance and Economic Development in the Budget presentation for this year had indicated areas upon which the SDRs are going to be directed to,” he said.

“I stood up to simply say that we request that your Chair allows the Hon. Minister of Finance and Economic Development to present a Ministerial Statement pertaining to the utilisation of the funds and the challenges thereto.

“Given the fact that this cannot be properly answered in a question time, but requires the Ministry to actually apprise the nation pertaining to the effect on the ground in respect to the monies that were allocated under the SDRs, I request your Chair Madam Speaker to help us.”

The Deputy Speaker responded: “Thank you Hon. Mushoriwa, I am sure the Acting Leader of Government Business has taken note of that. He will advise the responsible Minister to come to the House with a Ministerial Statement. I thank you.” Nehanda Radio