CAPS United midfielder Karembo raring to go after recovering from injury

CAPS United’s defensive midfielder Enock Karembo who has been out of action for close to a month due to a knee injury told Nehanda Radio he has fully recovered.

Karembo who signed for Makepekepe from Yadah FC two years ago, got injured when his side played Black Rhinos in a rearranged match day three league fixture.

The injury came as a setback to the 25-year-old midfielder who had been enjoying game time in the green and white jersey before being ruled out due to injury in CAPS United’s last three league games.

He was absent in the 0-0 draw with Ngezi Platinum Stars, missed the 6-2 humiliation away to Manica Diamonds and yesterday’s 6-0 thumping over WhaWha FC respectively.

Nonetheless, speaking to Nehanda Radio on Monday the midfielder said he has regained his full fitness and is ready to add more value to the current Makepekepe squad.

He said he has been working individually by doing light training but revealed he will return to full training with the rest of the squad for the first time in one month on Tuesday.

“Yes! I have fully recovered now. I got injured when we played Rhinos and since then I have been on the sidelines. But I am happy that I will be joining the rest of the squad tomorrow (Tuesday),” he revealed to Nehanda Radio.

The former Yadah star said he is ready to play along veteran players such as Devon Chafa, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Dennis Dauda and William Manondo who joined the Green Machine in the January transfer window.

“I am happy that my return means I can now play with experienced players such as Chafa, Manondo, Dauda and Chinyengetere who joined in January,” he added.

Despite that he was brought to CAPS United by the departed gaffer Darlington Dodo who was replaced by returnee coach Lloyd Chitembwe, Karembo said he is looking forward to work with the latter.

“I am prepared to work with Chitembwe he is one of the big coaches in the country. He won many things both as a player and as a coach so I believe his experience will help me and take me far,” he said.

He went on to urge fans to rally behind them even though the team has experienced a slow start to the season.

The 2016 championship winners have won one, drawn four and lost one in the six games they have played so far, managing to collect seven points only from a possible eighteen.

Despite this situation, the 25-year-old is confident that his side are still title contenders.

“I know we lost 6-2 to Manica but that’s part of football and we have chosen to leave that behind. I always knew we will bounce back with yesterday’s (Sunday) 6-0 win over WhaWha.

“I urge fans to support us and know that we are a big club and we will always remain a big club in the country no matter the setbacks we encounter. It happens in football and those thing do not mean we are a bad team, just watch how we will play in our coming games.

“We want to win the league title do not panic the race is still wide open, we have experienced players and we know what coach Chitembwe is capable of.” Nehanda Radio