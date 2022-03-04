Orlando Pirates coach ‘attacks’ Billiat, ‘he dives like diving in an Olympic pool”

Orlando Pirates co-coach, Fadlu Davids has slagged Kaizer Chiefs’ Zimbabwean star Khama Billiat by likening him to an Olympic diver ahead of the Soweto derby on Saturday afternoon at Orlando Stadium.

The Buccaneers co-coach criticised and blamed the lanky former Warriors posterboy for diving inside the box to give his side ‘undeserved’ spot kicks.

Davids believes the 31-year-old attacking midfielder and the former Player of The Year in the then ABSA Premier Soccer League in 2016 simulates penalties to ‘controversially’ help Chiefs win matches.

“I hope we can really be clear in relation to penalty decisions tomorrow (Saturday), that there are clear structured decisions that are neutral to both sides.

“Talking of Khama Billiat we all know he is a player whom if you touch, with a small touch or any contact in the box, already he dives like diving in an Olympic pool.

“I hope the referees are clear and know these things, especially knowing [from past experience] that any contact in an area around the box, Orlando Pirates concede another penalty,” Davids told SA journalists in a pre-match interview.

Davids’ comments come after Pirates were defeated 2-1 by their fierce rivals in the reverse fixture of the same derby in November, courtesy of Keagan Dolly’s brace.

Billiat was the enabler of the last minute victory after the referee adjudged he was fouled in the box resulting in a penalty in the dying (90+2) minutes of the league match.

The referee’s decision in the previous derby irked the Pirates co-coach who reiterated his views on the incident.

Davids indirectly points out that Chiefs got the edge over Pirates due to ‘biased’ match officiating.

“Talking of the previous derby, the penalty we conceded was not a coincidence. You can go back to check how many penalties has Kaizer Chiefs won in this derby.

“With that we can be clear and know what is coming in relation to, especially Kaizer Chiefs’ front free, and especially with Billiat,” he added. Nehanda Radio