Over 9000 Zimbos petition US to deport Passion Java for ‘enabling’ abuses

Over 9000 Zimbabweans have so far petitioned the United States government to deport flamboyant preacher Passion Java for “actively supporting a regime that is killing citizens” and violating human rights while enjoying “permanent resident status” in the United States.

The activists also want the US government to sanction Mr. Java and have his accounts frozen.

Java made his support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime clear during the past two years. He insists that the regime, sanctioned by the US government for human rights abuses, is making positive strides in economic development.

The self-styled cleric has a family in the US.

A petition, titled, “Deport Panganai Java from the US, he is an enabler of Human rights violations in Zimbabwe”, was set up on the website change.com by Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Godfrey Kurauone.

It is being directed to the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris. It is also targeting 10,000 signatures, and by 4 March, 2022 (13:59 (GMT), 9,200 had signed it.

The petition read: “The people of Zimbabwe are suffering great atrocities at the hands of the ruling ZANU PF party and the military aided rule Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“Since the military coup of 2017, a number of atrocities have occurred against citizens with the most notable being the 1 August 2018 post election violence in which 6 citizens were killed on cold blood.

“The second is the 14 and 15 January 2019 protests in which 21 citizens were shot and killed by the army across the country and dozens more gravely injured.

“Recently, 2 people were killed in ZANU PF and state violence during a rally of the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

“While this is happening, Panganai Passion Java, a self proclaimed prophet, enjoys permanent resident status in the USA while he goes back to Zimbabwe to actively support a regime that is killing citizens, violating fundamental rights and stealing national resources.

“He uses State resources to move around the country buying votes for Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“The State Department of the United States has through its Secretary of State has the power to begin the process of revoking Mr. Passion Java’s permanent resident status.

“The USA policy is to support freedom, democracy and prosperity for the people of Zimbabwe and to this end has imposed restrictive measures on individuals who aide human rights violations and undermine democracy in Zimbabwe.

“Mr. Java is one such culprit and should be sanctioned and barred from coming to the USA and his accounts frozen.” the petition read. Nehanda Radio