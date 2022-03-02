Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Exiled author sues Uganda for alleged torture

Crimes & CourtsInternationalNews
By BBC News 15,511
Award-winning author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija is shown as he is prosecuted in Uganda for insulting President Yoweri Museveni and his son [File: Katumba Badru Sultan/AFP]
Award-winning author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija is shown as he is prosecuted in Uganda for insulting President Yoweri Museveni and his son [File: Katumba Badru Sultan/AFP]

A Ugandan novelist charged with insulting President Yoweri Museveni has taken the government to court over his alleged torture by soldiers.

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was arrested in December after posting tweets insulting Mr Museveni and his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba. He denied the charges.

He wants the East African Court of Justice to declare that his arrest, detention and torture were illegal.

The award-winning writer fled the East African nation last month after being granted bail by a court.

He fled Uganda by walking to neighbouring Rwanda and then travelled to a third country, from where the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) facilitated his journey to Germany.

Related Articles

EU censures Museveni’s son over Ukraine conflict tweet

21,396

Ukraine calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ as talks…

11,558

Pakistani-American sentenced to death for beheading…

16,108

‘Tortured’ Ugandan author Rukirabashaija arrives in Germany

19,240

His trial is meant to begin on 23 March.

Rukirabashaija won the Pen Pinter Prize for an international writer of courage in 2021. BBC News

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments