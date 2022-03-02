EU censures Museveni’s son over Ukraine conflict tweet

European Union (EU) diplomats have condemned the powerful son of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for expressing support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Gen Kainerugaba had on Tuesday tweeted that “the majority of mankind (that are non-white) support Russia’s stand in Ukraine. Putin is absolutely right!”.

The deputy head of the European Union delegation in neighbouring South Sudan termed the comment as “unacceptable.”

Dionyz Hochel suggested Uganda may face unexplained consequences if it formally supports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We condemn this statement. We expect sensitivity and we expect countries of this region to be aligned with the EU and like-minded countries and to adopt the UN resolution condemning the Russian attack on Ukraine,” Mr Hochel told reporters in the capital, Juba.

The United Nations General Assembly will on Wednesday vote on a resolution censuring Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. BBC News