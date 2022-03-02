Police raid Prophet Walter Magaya’s house for ‘criminal investigations’

Police and other members of the security services have raided Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (P.H.D) Ministries founder Walter Magaya’s Mt Pleasant house for “criminal investigations”.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development but did not disclose the nature of the criminal investigations.

“This is in relation to ongoing criminal investigations being conducted by the police and we will release details soon,” he said.

The Zimbabwean preacher received a Presidential welcome and made a grand entrance into Nairobi, Kenya last week to attend a crusade organised by the Christ Pinnacle Embassy Ministries.

Magaya was escorted by police from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as a large group of people thronged to welcome him. Nehanda Radio