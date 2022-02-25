Bosso coach delighted with ‘big buy’ new striker Stanley Ngala

Premier league giants Highlanders FC’ manager Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu has expressed his delight at the club’s recently acquired striker Stanley Ngala.

Mpofu’s remarks comes after the former FC Platinum player made an impact on his debut in the team’s 2-0 victory over Whawha at Barbourfields Stadium over the weekend.

The victory came as a huge relief to the gaffer who was yet to register a win or witness his side score a goal in three of the opening games his side played this season.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of Sunday’s derby match versus city rivals Bulawayo City, Mpofu said he is elated with January signing, Ngala.

Therefore, appearing to have pinned his hopes of improving his team’s scoring prowess on Ngala, Mpofu went on to praise the player.

He described him as a big quality striker whose presence was felt in his first appearance donning the black and white jersey on Sunday.

“We are happy with his contribution so far, I think he is a big buy for us. I think on Sunday his presence was felt. On the practical point of view he did very well, he kept our opponents on toes every time and again,” Mpofu said.

Lulu as Mpofu is also known, believes the former Manica Diamonds forward will find his first goal for Bosso sooner than later.

“He is a very big striker, of course he didn’t score on Sunday but I think going forward he is somebody who will start to scoring goals for us sooner than later as we continue working with him.”

The 25-year-old gigantic striker whom Mpofu said sustained a minor ankle injury of concern is likely set to face his former paymasters Bulawayo City who are Bosso’s next assignment.

Meanwhile, Mpofu who last week revealed his plans to acquire another striker and a creative midfielder said he still has ample time to bring in his targets.

This comes after the PSL extended the January transfer window deadline day to the 31st of March.

Adding on, the former Chicken Inn assistant coach said he has no plans to sign any foreigner at the moment.

He remarked that he will continue casting his eyes on players who are plying their trade locally.