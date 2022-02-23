Zim forward Maswanhise nets third goal in a row for Leicester U23s

In form Zimbabwean international forward Tawanda Maswanhise scored his third consecutive goal for English outfit Leicester City’s Under-23s in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal Under-23s on Monday.

Maswanhise broke the deadlock in the 16th minute to put his side in front during a Premier League 2 Division 1 encounter.

However, this was before Arsenal U23 player Omari Hutchinson’s goal at the stroke of halftime levelled matters.

But the 19-year-old Zimbabwean attacking midfielder had already found the back of the net through a well taken first half penalty.

The goal marked his third successive goal in three games in a row for the Young Foxes.

It also saw him add to his tally, helping him to move closer to reach double figures since it was his eighth goal of the ongoing 2021/22 season.

All this comes after the talented Zimbabwean teenage sensation was once invited to train with the Foxes senior team last year.

His superb performance caught the eye of Brendan Rodgers who decided to call him up to train with the senior team.

However, he only featured for the senior side once, made his debut for the former champions in May against giants Manchester United in an English Cup match.

Albeit, since then he hasn’t played for the seniors but still he has proved to be an asset for the Premier League side.

The youngster has turned out to be a regular player for the Young Foxes this season, starting 16 out of 18 games played so far. Nehanda Radio