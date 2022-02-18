Grace Mugabe ally and former MP Sarah Mahoka dies in car crash

Former Zanu PF Hurungwe East MP Sarah Mahoka died in a head on collision on Thursday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana confirmed.

Mahoka was travelling towards Karoi on Thursday evening when a haulage truck that was travelling towards Harare allegedly encroached into her lane resulting in a head on collision.

The accident occured at Buffalo Downs, less than 3km from her farm.

Mahoka was one of the dozens of people who were opposed to Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeding former President Robert Mugabe. During the peak of factionalism in Zanu PF between 2015 and 2017, she would openly denounce Mnangagwa accusing him of harboring succession plans.

She belonged to the G-40 faction which was led by then First Lady Grace Mugabe.

When Mnangagwa assumed power through a military coup that ousted Mugabe in November 2017, her colleagues former cabinet Ministers Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwao and Walter Mzembi fled the country amid alleged death threats and criminal charges.

Mahoka remained in the country until she was expelled from Parliament by Zanu-PF. She contested in the July 2018 elections as part of the National Patriotic Front party but lost to Zanu-PF’s Ngoni Masenda.

Kasukuwere posted a condolence message on his Twitter handle.

“If forthright was a person it could have been you! Sarah Mahoka, tough, honest, unflinching and battle hardened grassroots politician has gone. Tragically killed in a road accident today. Sarah Rest In Peace. We are shaken,” he said.

Mzembi said: “When I formed Zimbabwe Agrodealers Association (ZIADA ) in the 90s, we appointed her Chairperson for Hurungwe, later Mash West, she remained a very active Agribusiness Person outside politics , tragic end to an industrious life MaSibanda😢. MHSRIP.”

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa said Mahoka deserved a Provincial Hero status for her work.

“Sad to hear that Sarah Mahoka has passed away after an accident today. Painful indeed AmaSibanda. Makes you wonder why we fight as we remain mere mortals. She was a hard worker and great politician. May her soul rest in peace,” Mliswa said.

“Very unfortunate that she won’t be recognised for her sterling work, standing for women, because of internal differences in the party. She was once Mash West Provincial Chairlady and deserved to be a Provincial Hero. Alas due to internal frictions she won’t be so recognised.

“At one point you couldn’t do politics in Mash West without talking to myself Mahoka. We were the lion and lioness of the Province. Despite her losing to Mai Shamhu later, we still agreed to have her go to national with Jennifer Mhlanga. She was a worker.

“During those days Mash West was a province of repute. Taironga politics chaiyo chaiyo not zvemazuvano. She was a bulldozer and was proud of that.” Nehanda Radio