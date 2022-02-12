Mapeza wary of former players

By Terry Madyauta | NewsDay |

FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza has admitted that he is wary of the threat posed by Bulawayo Chiefs, who added some of his former trusted players to their ranks.

The two sides are set to clash tomorrow at Luveve Stadium in a rescheduled week 3 fixture.

Bulawayo Chiefs have always been a tricky opponent for Mapeza, but what makes them more dangerous this time around is the fact that they have strengthened their team with players that once formed FC Platinum’s spine.

These include the Moyo twins, Kelvin and Elvis, together with Kelvin Madzongwe and Perfect Chikwende.

“It’s not going to be an easy game. I think your are aware that Bulawayo Chiefs have been busy in this break. They now look like a strong team with big name players,” Mapeza said

“But for us, preparations have been going on well, it’s all about the physiological part of the game.

“We would have wanted to start earlier, but we have to adapt. Looking at when we started training, it’s now four weeks, yet we are supposed to have six weeks, but there is nothing we can do except bracing for the challenge that we face with a positive mind and hope for a good result.”

In particular, Madzongwe had emerged as a key driving force in their ambitions before his departure last month and it will be interesting to see how he performs against his former paymasters.

Chikwende is making a return to the local top-flight after what turned out to be a below par stint in the Tanzanian Premier League with giants Simba SC.

Undoubtedly, he will be a threat if he replicates the scintillating form that he had when he attracted the attention of Simba SC.

The Moyo twins reunited at Bulawayo Chiefs, having been separated when they were offloaded by South African outfit Chippa United.

At Chiefs, they come with a wealth of experience and will be a thorn in the flesh for FC Platinum, considering their knowledge of the system, having spent six years with the miners.

Nevertheless, Mapeza will expect his youthful squad to give a good account of themselves, though, with much responsibility on the shoulders of senior players such as Lawrence Mhlanga, Gift Bello, Petros Mhari, Brian Banda and Innocent Mucheneka

Meanwhile, the platinum miners unveiled their new Umbro kits yesterday in Zvishavane. NewsDay