Pfugari’s daughter in forgery storm

By Desmond Chingarande | NewsDay |

The daughter of the late real estate mogul Edward Nyanyiwa (Snr) was brought to court yesterday on fraud and forgery charges after she allegedly attempted to benefit from her father’s US$30 million estate using her late mother’s forged marriage certificate.

Naume Makumbe (54) was remanded to March 30 on $30 000 bail when she appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

The complainant is Pfugari’s eldest son, Edward Nyanyiwa (Jnr), who has taken charge of the business empire following the death of his father in 2019.

The late property developer, also known as Pfugari, had five wives, including Mildred Nyanyiwa, who is the accused’s late mother.

At the time of her death, Mildred was on separation with Edward (Snr).

Allegations are that sometime in March 1980, the late Edward (Snr), registered Eddies Pfugari (Pvt) Limited with Mildred as a co-director.

Mildred later resigned from the directorship on July 30, 1989 and died in 2005.

After she passed away, the accused registered her estate in 2015 under DR 2895/15 while her father was still alive.

Edward Snr was then summoned to an edict meeting to choose the executor for Midlred’s estate and he contested, arguing that the deceased had no properties that qualified to be registered as such.

He, however, passed away before the matter was resolved and an executor was appointed by the Master of the High Court under DR471/19.

Between April and October 2019, the accused reportedly tendered fake copies of a marriage certificate between her mother and Edward (Snr) for administration of the late businessman’s estate.

The marriage certificate was taken to the Registrar of Marriages where it was found to be fake, leading to her arrest. NewsDay