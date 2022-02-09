Zanu PF says Tafadzwa Mugwadi not sacked, still in party ranks

The ruling Zanu PF party has dismissed reports circulating on social media that it has fired Information Director, Tafadzwa Mugwadi.

Mugwadi told VOA Zimbabwe Service that the “rumour emanated from a false Zanu PF Twitter account.”

Zanu PF spokesperson, Chris Mutsvangwa, also dismissed the reports saying “it’s a false-flag operation.”

The two addressed a press conference today in Harare where Mutsvangwa chided the opposition for allegedly influencing teachers to go on strike.

His remarks were dismissed by observers, who noted that teachers and all civil servants are surviving on salaries that are below the breadline.

Meanwhile, Mutsvanga told journalists in Harare that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will launch his party’s campaign for the March 26 by-elections saying this event will signal Zanu PF’s re-emergency in urban areas.

He said urban areas have been neglected by the main opposition for many years, adding that government is now giving title deeds to unplanned settlements, especially in Harare but civil society dismissed these as a campaign gimmick.

Mutsvangwa also said it was wrong to allow Zanu PF to launch a public campaign when the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change is being harassed and blocked from holding campaign rallies as happened in Bulawayo and Gweru last weekend.

Zanu PF has been losing council and parliamentary elections in urban centres since the formation of the MDC in 1999.