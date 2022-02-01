Prosper Kadewere wins Zanu PF primary…. vows to win by-election

Warriors forward Tino Kadewere’s elder brother Prosper Kadewere has vowed to win in the upcoming by-elections that are slated to take place later next month.

His desire to win in the much anticipated by-elections comes after he won during the Zanu PF primary elections that were held over a week ago.

Following his victory, he was then endorsed by the ruling party on Saturday, meaning he will now officially contest in the polls under the Zanu PF banner.

Kadewere who is aspiring to become the councillor for Ward 24 in Highfield East constituency in Harare told Nehanda Radio on Monday that he is prepared to vie and grab the post in March.

“I am prepared and I am also looking forward to win during the by-elections. I am glad that quite a number of citizens are now able to realise how important Zanu PF is in their lives,” he told Nehanda Radio.

“The opposition party has for a long time now been in dominance when it comes to local authority seats in the urban areas especially in Harare but I can assure you we want to change this and grab all those seats from them and there is no two ways about it.”

The by-elections scheduled for 26 March will be held to fill in the vacancies of 28 National Assembly members and 105 local authority seats.

Ironically, Kadewere also went on to criticise the opposition party indicating that it has failed to provide proper service delivery in the country’s capital city.

He also added that he together with other Zanu PF members will ensure president Emmerson Mnangagwa will garner the party’s desired five million votes in the coming major elections slated for June 2023.

“We want to change this city (Harare) in a number of ways, the opposition party has failed and so far this has been witnessed on the ground,” he added.

“At the moment, I can assure you that as the Zanu PF members we are united and as a result we are determined to work extra hard to help president Mnangagwa to get his desired five million votes.”

Furthermore, he described how his family members were thrilled when he won the primary election.

“The whole family was happy when I won the election, but actually the most important phase is the by-elections, once I win during that poll this will bring more happiness to both the Kadewere and the Zanu PF families,” he revealed. Nehanda Radio