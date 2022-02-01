US private college appoints Methembe Ndlovu as new head coach

A private college in the United States has appointed former Highlanders and Bantu Rovers FC gaffer Methembe Ndlovu as their new head coach for the upcoming 2022 football season.

Ndlovu’s appointment was confirmed by the Trinity College through an article that was published on their website on Sunday.

“Trinity College has announced the appointment of Methembe Ndlovu as head men’s soccer coach. He replaces Mike Pilger who retired from coaching following the 2021 season,” reads part of the article.

Speaking on the appointment, the Trinity College athletic director Drew Galbraith was charmed by Ndlovu’s arrival.

He praised and described the former Warriors player as an experienced top coach who has also achieved a lot in his coaching career.

“We are thrilled to welcome Methembe to the Bantam family and have him write a new chapter in the long and storied history of men’s soccer at Trinity College,” said Trinity Athletic Director Drew Galbraith.

“His personal history with the game is marked by success at every level. Methembe has a clear vision for our men’s soccer program that includes competitive success and the holistic development of our student-athletes. He is a skilled teacher and his passion for the game is contagious.”

Meanwhile, Mayor as Ndlovu was fondly known during his coaching stint with the Bulawayo giants, Highlanders FC, went on to express his delight towards his new job.

“Trinity College stands apart in its student-centered culture, reputation for excellence in both academics and athletics, commitment to the whole person and deliberate fostering of an environment of inclusion.

“I am truly honored to accept the position of head men’s soccer coach at Trinity College and join the team of extraordinary coaches and staff. I am grateful to Drew Galbraith, Kristen Noone and the entire search committee for selecting me for this role,” the former Grassroots chief executive officer said.

Mayor’s well known reputation as a coach particularly with Bantu Rovers is to nurture talent and sending players to professional leagues across the the globe.

He produced a number of the country’s creme de la creme of players at the moment including Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba, United States based Teenage Hadebe and also Supersport United’s Kuda Mahachi. Nehanda Radio