PSL okays fans to enter stadiums ahead of local football resumption

The local league governing body, the PSL has revealed that it will continue to allow fans to enter stadiums when the domestic league resumes next month.

This was confirmed by the PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare on Thursday afternoon.

Bare told Nehanda Radio that supporters are still permitted to enter stadias but emphasised and urged them to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols and other directives put in place.

According to her (Bare), nothing new has changed at the moment considering that the 2021/22 PSL campaign was on a two months long break since December owing to holidays and the ongoing nations cup tournament in Cameroon.

She also indicated that fans will enter the stadiums via the same operandi they used before a break which is set to end on Saturday 12 February was induced.

“Yes! We will allow all fans who meet our requirements to enter the stadiums but with compliance to all the Covid-19 protocols that were already in place before the league saw a break. In fact, we are continuing from where we left off nothing has changed,” she said.

To be allowed to enter a stadium, PSL requires a person to produce a national identity card that matches with their valid vaccination card which shows they are fully vaccinated as per the government’s mandate and to pay the stipulated entrance fee.

Bare’s sentiments also point out that the required number of supporters who were previously given green light to enter stadiums by the government will remain the same.

Government through its arm, the SRC had allowed not more than 30 percent of the stadium’s carrying capacity to watch matches live.

Furthermore, Bare’s remarks also indicate that the gate charges will also remain unchanged.

The rest of the ground will continue to be US$3 with the grandstands and VIP constantly pegged at US$5 and US$10 respectively.

At the moment, a number of clubs have started to go through their paces in preparation of the return of football in the country.

There is also a massive shopping spree taking place at the present moment since the January transfer window is still active.

Ambitious side Bulawayo Chiefs and traditional giants Dynamos FC are the two teams that have so far, hogged the limelight in the transfer market.

They have signed at least 4 players apiece and reports indicate that the clubs are likely to add more players to bolster their squads. Nehanda Radio