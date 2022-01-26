Mnangagwa and Mwonzora’s parties to share US$5 million

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF and the smaller opposition MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora will share close to US$5 million allocated under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

According to the General Notice 125A of 2022 gazetted on Tuesday by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Zanu PF will pocket ZWL 350 150 000,00 around US$3,4m when converted to the interbank rate this year, allocated under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

The Movement for Democratic Change, which the regime said belongs to Mwonzora’s MDC-T, will get about ZW$150m (US$1,3 million).

“It is hereby notified, in terms of section 3(2) of the Political Parties (Finance) Act (Chapter 2:11], that the total amount of moneys payable to political parties in respect of the year beginning 1st January, 2022, and ending 31st December, 2022, is five hundred million Zimbabwean dollars.

“The money shall be disbursed to political parties that qualify in terms of section 3(2) of the Act as follows: (a) three hundred and fifty million, one hundred and fifty thousand Zimbabwean dollars (ZWL$350 150 000,00) shall be paid to the Zimbabwe African Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF), which received 70.03% of the total votes casted; and one hundred and forty-nine million, eight hundred and fifty thousand Zimbabwean dollars (ZWLS 149 850 000,00) shall be paid to the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), which received 29.97% of the total votes casted,” read the notice.”

Nelson Chamisa’s former MDC Alliance party which garnered more votes than MDC-T in the last plebiscite was snubbed after a controversial March 2020 Supreme Court ruling that made Mwonzora leader of both parties.

Mwonzora has already indicated to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that he will be using the MDC Alliance name in the future elections.

But Chamisa and his members this week formed a new organisation and named it Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Zimbabwe is set to hold by-elections on the 26th of March. The country will also hold harmonised general elections next year. Nehanda Radio