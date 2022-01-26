‘I am clubless’ Warriors goalkeeper Mhari dismisses transfer rumour

Clubless Warriors goalkeeper Petros Mhari has dismissed transfer news that is being peddled around suggesting he had found a club.

Mhari whose contract with FC Platinum expired last year December, revealed to Nehanda Radio that he is presently unattached to any club.

Of late, it had been rumored that the veteran goalkeeper is nearing a move to join free spending Bulawayo Chiefs who are one of the busiest clubs in the January transfer window period set to end on 31 March.

However, the former Hwange goalkeeper rubbished the reports but also remained coy about his future.

“My contract with FC Platinum expired in December last year. But these are false rumours, I am not linked to any club so far, andina team (I am clubless),” he said.

The three time championship winner was part of the Warriors squad that played and faced an early elimination at the ongoing AFCON finals in Cameroon.

At the tournament, he produced an outstanding performance particularly in the Warriors’ opening match against Senegal, though it ended in a 1-0 defeat.

It was unfortunate that Mhari was on the losing side after his superb performance which was evidenced by how he got scored.

He conceded through a last minute penalty which was scored by Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

This was after Warriors midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe was adjudged by the referee to have handled the ball inside the box.

And with the backing from the video assistant referee the penalty stood and Mhari was beaten, sent the wrong side by Mane’s powerful shot.

But albeit the heartbreaking solitary goal, Budra as Mhari is known in the domestic football circles, had on several occasions denied Mane a chance to score in open play.

Asked to reveal what was at the back of his mind when he faced the highly rated Mane during the entire match, Mhari said he was focused on winning the match not big names.

“I didn’t concentrate much on Mane but I was focused muchly on helping the team finish with a positive result,” he remarked.

“But it’s always important in football to play against such great players (Mane) it helps to raise the level of confidence.”

In addition, the veteran shot stopper also reflected on Senegal’s penalty, indicating that his desire was to save the spotkick.

“I really wanted to catch the penalty and I was left hurt when I failed to catch it,” he added.

“I had told myself that if I catch this one I will help the team to get a point but if I fail we have unfortunately lost the match and everything happens for a reason.” Nehanda Radio