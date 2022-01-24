‘I’m a victim of cyber bullying’: Roki speaks on ED number 1 ‘Fake Apology’

Urban grooves musician Rockford Josphat better known as Roki says he is a victim of cyber bullying after a ‘fake’ YouTube account apologized for the infamous ‘ED number 1’ line in Patati Patata.

Speak to Nehanda Radio, Roki said he was a victim of cyber-bullying by some ‘politically motivated enemies’.

Over the weekend, social media was ablaze with arguments on artists and political affiliations, Roki was the center of the topic.

According to the trending statement, the line was just a ‘shout out’ to President Mnangagwa for ‘honoring’ musical legends.

“Apologies to all those who were offended by Patati Patata. The shout out to the President was a way of appreciating him for honoring our Father, Our legend Dr. Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi and Soul Jah Love Musaka,” read the statement.

Roki told Nehanda that he hasn’t been online since 1 January and he does not own the page.

“Haah shaah I don’t even know the page. These are my enemies, enemies of progress,” he said.

He added that the move is probably politically motivated.

He said: “This is definitely from politically motivated enemies. I have been offline since the 1st of January and everyone knows that all my latest videos are being posted on the Passion Java Records channel. I don’t even communicate via YouTube, who does that?”

In the song, Congolese rhumba icon, Koffi Olomide gave President Emmerson Mnangagwa a thumbs up saying “ED number one!”

The line did not sit well with Roki’s fans who took out their frustrations on the musician.

The song became an instant hit, played on every street corner and has over 7.2 million views on YouTube. Nehanda Radio