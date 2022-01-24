Marshall Munetsi on the road to full recovery after injury in December

Warriors and Stade Reims utility player Marshall Munetsi (25) is reportedly on the path to full recovery a month after being sidelined due to an undisclosed injury.

Munesti suffered the injury at the start of December when his sterling performance inspired Reims to a 2-1 comeback victory versus Kadewere’s Olympic Lyon.

The game saw Munetsi who got into the match as a second half substitute being forced off the pitch due to injury.

Since then he has been out of action and the injury resulted in the former Orlando Pirates man missing out on the ongoing biennial AFCON football showpiece in Cameroon.

His injury came as a huge blow ahead of the AFCON finals for the Warriors interim coach Norman Mapeza who led a squad riven by injuries to the highly rated tournament.

But before his injury the defensive midfielder had once suffered a serious hamstring injury which saw him miss action from October to November.

However, the good news now is that several French publications have reported his return to training though highlighting that he is undergoing individual sessions and is yet to train with his others.

“Marshall Munetsi is back in training with Stade de Reims, who are to face Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday (8:45 p.m.), at the Parc des Princes. This season, the midfielder is dragging a hamstring injury, contracted in the fall.

“The Zimbabwean international had been able to make his comeback during the victory in Lyon (2-1), on December 1, but had only been able to play for one half. Since then, he has not played again.

“The 25-year-old returned to training but individually, working away from the rest of the group with the physical trainer.” Nehanda Radio