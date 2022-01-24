‘Chris Mutsvangwa compromised wife to get Zanu PF positions’ – Mliswa

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has sensationally claimed that Zanu PF Secretary for Information Christopher Mutsvangwa ‘compromised his wife’, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, to get key party and governmental positions without being elected’.

Mutsvangwa and Mliswa have for years appeared to be sworn enemies owing to their rivalry for control of the Norton constituency.

In an interview with Lance Guma on Nehanda TV last week, Mliswa accused Mutsvangwa of surviving on bad-mouthing others to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He added that he was told by “some comrades who were in the (liberation) struggle” that the war veterans leader “compromised his wife” to get positions.

“Chris Mutsvangwa is in every position because he is favored by the President. He was an advisor to the President. The President, when he was Minister of State, liked him and he posted him somewhere else to work.

“He was appointed chairman of the war veterans when Jabulani Sibanda was kicked out,” Mliswa said.

“He has now been appointed Secretary of Information and Publicity. He has never gotten a position through elections. Such people can only remain relevant through gossip.

“When you do not have people, you get relevance through gossiping to the President. So, the President is surrounded by such people.”

The former Mines Parliamentary Committee Chairperson accused Mutsvangwa of orchestrating the sacking of former Vice President Joice Mujuru by the late President Robert Mugabe, after accusing her of corruption and plotting to kill Zimbabwe’s founding father in 2014.

He claimed again that Mutsvangwa was also behind the military coup that ousted Mugabe and installed Mnangagwa. Mliswa accused Mutsvangwa of pushing for the ouster of the current Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

“But those people at the end of the day are the same people who removed Mai Mujuru and Mugabe. So lessons must be learnt. He is now part of the team again, a faction in Zanu PF which wants to fight Chiwenga. In fighting Chiwenga, where is he going next?

“We know him, he does not win anything. He talks too much.”

Mliswa added: “There are many allegations that he compromised his wife a lot for him to get positions during the liberation struggle. I will not go into detail. That is for my press conference next week (this week).

“What kind of a man is he? He compromises his wife so that he is given positions at the end of the day. The comrades who were in the struggle have told me. They have no respect for him. He has never pushed the agenda of the war veterans.”

Mutsvangwa, Mnangagwa’s former advisor has for years been blaming Mliswa for his Zanu PF primary election loss in Norton.

In 2018, Mutsvangwa was hammered by Langton Mutendereki and he alleged Mliswa wanted a weak candidate which he could defeat in the National Assembly polls and also alleged he bribed police details, who were returning officers.

Mliswa is set to hold a press conference this week to reveal more on how Mutsvangwa allegedly compromised his wife to gain positions.

Efforts to get comment from Mutsvangwa were unsuccessful at the time of publication. Nehanda Radio