Bosso on the brink of bringing back nomadic Kutsanzira in January

FC Platinum midfielder Rahman Kutsanzira is reportedly set to retrace his footsteps to find his way back to Highlanders FC for the third time a source told Nehanda Radio on Friday.

Nehanda Radio can accurately reveal that a reunion between Bosso and Kutsanzira is apparently on the cards as the club is strongly pursuing his signature.

According to the source, Bosso’s aim is to land the 31-year-old utility midfielder before the January transfer window period closes.

“Highlanders are targeting to bring back Rahman Kutsanzira to their fold in this mid season transfer window,” said the source.

“They are actually chasing his signature and it seems the deal might materialise a bit earlier than expected.”

However, it still remains unclear whether Kutsanzira will reportedly join as a free agent or is still an FC Platinum player.

To find out, Nehanda Radio reached out to FC Platinum’s spokesperson Chido Chizondo who neither agreed or denied but highlighted that she was unaware of the news.

Nevertheless, she then promised to avail the information once it reaches her desk.

“I am yet to be advised, once I have all the information on transfers I will share with media,” she said.

And if the deal goes through, this will be the third time Rakocha as Kutsanzira is nicknamed dons the black and white jersey once again.

The former Highlanders captain initially left for CAPS United in 2012 previously having spent three years with the Bulawayo giants.

This was before he rejoined the side in 2014 after spending two seasons with the Green Machine.

But once again for the second time the nomadic attacking midfielder left for the money bags FC Platinum in 2017 till to date.

Meanwhile, Bosso’s attempted move to rope in the experienced Kutsanzira is a result of the club’s desire to reinforce and intensify its blunt attacking department.

The club is seeking to bolster its squad after experiencing a dull start in the 2021/22 in domestic league season.

And the club’s head coach Mandla Mpofu’s focus is on strengthening the strikeforce which has so far failed to deliver the much anticipated results.

At the moment, the Bulawayo giants have gone for 270 minutes without a win or even celebrating a goal in all their three league encounters this season.

Meanwhile, on Thursday they announced the arrival of Stanley Ngala (29) a former FC Platinum and Manica Diamonds striker who is now looking forward to fix the problem.

Apart from the big framed Ngala already nicknamed ‘Big Stan’ by the club and reportedly ‘Mr Fixer’, Bosso also signed 19-year-old goalkeeper Raphael Pitsi who was formerly with Gweru based side Telone. Nehanda Radio