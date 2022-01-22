Zimdancehall rising star Nutty O dominates ZIMA awards nominees list

ZimDancehall superstar Nutty O has taken the lead in this year’s PPC Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) with 7 nominations to his name.

Nutty O born Carrington Chiwadzwa leads with nominations in 7 categories including major ones, Song of the year and Best Male artist.

He has been nominated in the Song of the Year category for his Handiperi Power hit song. Best Male artist, Best International Zimbabwean artists, Best Music Video for his song Ndiwe featuring Dermaco.

He is also nominated for Best Collaboration for his collabo with Nhlanhla Nciza and DJ Zandimazi in Ngifuna Wena and Best Zim dancehall artist. His debut album, Mustard Seed is nominated for Best Album.

Freeman and Roki share the number two spot with five nominations each while female musician Janet Manyowa and South African based DJ Zandimaz stamped their authority with four nominations each.

Speaking about his nominations Nutty O thanked his ‘loyal’ fans for the support.

“Handina mashoko akawanda but I will say ‘HIGHER IS THE ONLY ROAD’. Bigop to everyone who has or had my back… My loyal abx fans and followers… A nomination is a win,” wrote Nutty O on his Facebook page.

Last year Nutty O was amongst the most nominated artists. He was second on the ladder with four nominations but did not get any award. Nehanda Radio