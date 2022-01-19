Freeman’s former manager on trial for “robbing” Gwekwerere and 20 others

Retired Zimbabwean football striker, Evans Gwekwerere and more than 20 victims were allegedly duped by Zimdancehall chanter Freeman’s former manager Innocent “Bango” Nyabango of goods worth thousands of US dollars.

Gwekwerere, Patrick Muzvondiwa, the accused’s mother and others created a WhatsApp group to update each other on the trial process.

Nyabango was remanded in custody to 27 Jan 2022.

On one count, Nyabango reportedly stole a bicycle and a cell-phone then posted a selfie picture on Facebook using the stolen phone while on the bicycle.

Tichaona Vengesa, the first victim under case record number CR318/10/21, accuses Nyabango of stealing a bicycle and a phone Samsung A20 at a local supermarket in Adbernnie in October last year.

The accused’s mother, Mai Nyabango said he made off with two cell-phones while living with her in Tafara.

Gwekwerere, victim number three, said Nyabango robbed him of a phone and US$136 and sped off.

“He ran away mari yanga irikuseri kwe fone so akakumbira fone yangu achida kufonera munhu wake waayiti arikuda kupihwa mari naye,” he said.

“My case is RRB 121272 reported at Harare Central Police Station by Cst Mutandavari but was handed over to Cst Jusa,” he said.

It is further reported that Nyabango popularly known as Bango in music circles was nabbed after stealing a P20lite cell-phone from Tatenda Mujuru, a local artiste.

Another victim, Patrick Muzvondiwa said Nyabango got away with a bag and in the process stole a phone from someone named Fadzi.

“He had asked her to make a phone call and after that he disappeared with the bag and a phone, Samsung note 10+.

“On the day of his arrest, he had my backpack with him and the case number is 010555,” explained Muzvondiwa.

The other cases were reported under RRB-010555, RRB-4982421 and RRB-121530 among others. Nehanda Radio