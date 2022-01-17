Malawian striker Mhango rewarded with US$250k plot for sinking Zimbabwe

Malawian real estate company Hills and Associates Limited has rewarded the Flames forward Gabadinho Mhango with a plot of land in Lilongwe, Malawi.

The company’s marketing manager Brian Chikuse confirmed the gesture to Malawian publications including the Times Sport on Sunday evening.

According to reports the plot is worth 4.5 million Malawian Kwacha which is estimated to be around US$247,795.43

Mhango who plys his trade with DSTV Premiership giants, Orlando Pirates was honoured for grabbing a brace that handed Malawi their first win at the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 tournament in Cameroon.

His two goals helped the Flames to come from behind and upset the Warriors 2-1 in a Group B match played on Friday in Bafoussam, Cameroon. The Warriors scored first through Ishmael Wadi.

Following his two goals, Mhango also became the first player in the history of Malawi to score a brace at the AFCON finals.

The 27-year-old striker’s outstanding performance delighted the Hills and Associates Limited company who then decided to give him a plot.

“We have actually gifted Mhango a 20m X 30m plot valued at K4.5 million at New Airwing in appreciation of his exceptional performance that saw Malawi beat Zimbabwe at Afcon,” Chikuse said.

Despite handing Mhango the plot, Chikuse also indicated that the company has put in place a 30 percent discount to all people who are willing to buy plots as a gift for the Malawian national team players.

“We will also offer 30 percent discount to any individual or company, willing to buy a plot as a gift to any Flames player.”

Moreover, he also highlighted that a 40 percent discount has been offered to other Flames players who are prepared to buy plots.

“Besides Mhango, we have also offered discounts to the other Flames players. They deserve to be honoured for the gallant fight on the continental stage.”

The gesture was made to motivate the Flames players, especially after Friday’s victory against the Warriors which kept their hopes to progress to the next stage of the competition alive, even though they lost their opening match to Guinea.

After the win, Malawi moved to third position on the log standings with three points, a point behind Guinea and Senegal who are seated on first and second position respectively with four points each.

Malawi are scheduled to play their final group stages match versus Senegal tomorrow (Tuesday) evening.

Meanwhile, Guinea who are still in contention to progress to the next round of the tournament will play Zimbabwe who could be effectively out of the competition on the same day.

The Warriors anchor the Group B log with zero points from two games.

This comes after they suffered an early 1-0 defeat to the Lions of Teranga in their AFCON opening fixture before being grilled by the Flames of Malawi in their second match of the tournament. Nehanda Radio