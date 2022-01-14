Nota rejects Cassper Nyovest’s R100k offer to meet in boxing ring

South African music executive Nota Baloyi has rejected Cassper Nyovest’s favourite way of conflict resolution, which is meeting in a boxing ring.

Hip Hop heavyweight Cass made Nota an offer of R100 000 ($6500) if he would be man enough to meet meet him for a boxing match the way Slik Talk did in December.

This comes after the two had been throwing shade at each other on twitter for days. Nota has always made it clear that he doesn’t rate Cassper or his music.

He got tongues wagging when he tweeted his opinions about Cassper’s relationship with his baby mama Thobeka Majozi and the paternity doubt claims made by controversial podcaster MacG.

Responding to Nota, Cass said, “unlike Slik Talk. Nota doesn’t have the guts to step in the ring. He would never ever. He prefers tweeting. I would knock him out.

“In fact lemme put it like this: Nota, I’ll give you R100k to step in the ring with me. Then you’ll have 300k ($19 500) in your savings. Anytime, I am game!”

Nota quickly responded making it clear he wasn’t interested and that R100k was ‘nothing’ to him. He offered to have a rap battle instead.

“Nah I don’t fight… I challenge you to a rap battle. You go first. Anga is gonna box you on my behalf.

“100K is nothing to me… I’ll rap battle for free. At least I can earn millions in royalties like Composure!” Nota tweeted. Telly Africa