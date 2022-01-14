South African actor Abdul Khoza gushes over Zim rapper Awa Khiwe

South African actor Abdul Khoza has taken to social media to praise one of Zimbabwe’s finest female rappers Awa Khiwe for her rapping skills.

Abdul who is famous for his role as Nqoba on Showmax telenovela and Lester on Netflix’ s Kings of Joburg, posted Awa’s popular Ngeke Bengimele rap video.

He captioned the video with an emphasis that Awa was truly a ‘Queen’.

“A QUEEN who needs no further INTRODUCTION. @awa_khiwe the true essence of embodying your talents & the flexing those hours on bars. S/O to you for bringing your A game to the GAME,” wrote Abdul.

The Germany based rapper could not hold back the emotions as she posted about it with a heartfelt message full of crying emojis (tears of joy).

“So today I woke up to a lot of notifications on the gram, kanti it’s Abdul Khoza one of the Zulu brothers on the popular telenovela #TheWife who bumped into my video and decided to post on his page (crying emoji).

“It’s the random kindness and genuine support like this that keeps me going (crying emojis) Please help me thank uMageba,” wrote AWA.

Hailing from Bulawayo Awa Khiwe is celebrated for being the Ndebele rap Queen, she has won numerous awards including the prestigious Best Female Hip Hop artiste at the Zim Hip Hop Awards in 2016.

Her music career is rooted in humble beginnings as she started at a home studio in Makokoba called Makokoba Township Records. From there the sky has been the limit for the artiste who has been documented by Vice Media and was featured by the BBC in 2016. Telly Africa