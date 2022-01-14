Drake’s clever response to rumour that he put hot sauce in condom

Chart topping Canadian rapper Drake famously known for his good play with words when it comes to Instagram captions has seemingly responded to a rumor through a smart caption.

Earlier this week Champagne Papi found himself on the top of trends after a model accused him of using hot sauce to kill sperms in a condom.

Drake posted two pictures on his Gram with the caption ‘you can have your 15 minutes of fame… I’ll take the other 23 hours and 45mins!”

Although it is not clear whether he is responding to the rumor, it actually seems he is telling the rumour stirrer to enjoy the attention while it lasts.

According to an Instagram page, Too Much Hot Tea blog, the IG model tried to secure the bag by having a child with the rapper.

The model reveals that she hooked up with Drake, consensually but things went south when she tried to pull a stunt on him. She narrated how she and the Grammy award-winning artist connected through Instagram a few weeks ago.

“After the party, they went back to his hotel. They smoked weed for a bit, and he asked if she wanted to have sex. She said he was very intent on ensuring things were consensual,” read part of the post.

The model further explained that after the two shared a moment of intimacy, Drake rushed to the bathroom to dispose the condom.

In an attempt to impregnate herself, the model took the condom from the bin and inserted it into the opening of her v**ina, thats when everything got weird.

She claims, she felt a burning sensation in her lady parts and screamed and the rapper came back to check what was happening.

“She fished the condom out of the trash, untied it, and put the opening end into her v**ina. Boy, was she in for a surprise! She said it felt like pouring hot lava into her p….

She screamed, and Drake ran into the bathroom,” read the post. According to the model, Drake admitted to pouring hot sauce in the condom to kill the sperm.

The rumor has got many of Drake’s fans wondering if the star carries around hot sauce every time he has a one night stand. Daily Mast