Megan Fox and MGK got engaged then ‘drank each other’s blood’

Congratulations are in order for actress Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) after the couple announced they are engaged.

The actress shared a video of their engagement on Instagram, which happened on 11 January.

She wrote, “somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

“And just as every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood.”

The pair has always expressed passion towards each other and publicly displayed affection, which made the couple a tabloid favorite.

Last year in September MGK opened up on how he met Fox on the set of the film ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass.’

He said to Howard Stern, “I didn’t know what that was until me and her made eye contact. That’s when I was like, ‘whoa,'”

Fox was previously married to actor Austin Green, whom she shares three children with.

This could be MGK’s first marriage, but he has a daughter from a previous relationship. Daily Mast