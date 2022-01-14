Prophet T Freddy rape trial: Complainant claims audio was fabricated

By Peter Chivhima

The complainant in the trial of Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder, Tapiwa Freddy has disowned an audio played in court in which the two were allegedly discussing a love relationship.

Day three of Freddy’s trial saw the defense council availing an audio recording in which a female and male were discussing a love relationship.

However, the complainant disowned the audio, saying it could have been fabricated to tarnish her image.

The complainant also alleged that Freddy took her mobile phone after raping her adding that could have been the time the time the audio was fabricated.

However, Freddy’s defence told the court that it is clear that the two were in love relationship as indicated by the audio recordings.

In another court case, a Harare businessman, Ofer Sivan is back in the dock on allegations of fraud involving 200 thousand United States dollars.

The court heard that sometime in 2020, Sivan defrauded his co-director at their company, Adlecraft Investment Pvt Ltd after he forged a signature to open two company bank accounts as the sole signatory.

The state opposed bail on the basis that he is a flight risk and that he could tamper with evidence. ZBC News