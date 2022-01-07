Ex-Zim cricketer Grant Flower hired as new Sussex batting coach

England based cricket team, Sussex County has officially announced the appointment of former Zimbabwean cricketer Grant Flower (51) as the club’s new batting head coach.

County took to their twitter account and website to confirm the arrival of Grant to their team.

“Sussex Cricket is thrilled to announce the appointment of Grant Flower as the club’s batting coach,” said the club.

In the coaching department, Grant will work together with head coach Ian Salisbury and his assistant Mark Davis.

The former Zimbabwe cricket head coach and all rounder hailed his new role and said: “It gives me great pleasure to be added to the Sussex coaching staff and I can’t wait to start.”

He also applauded the club for giving him the opportunity indicating he is hopeful of improving the club’s batters.

“I am excited to be given the opportunity of hopefully improving the exciting young batters I have already been told about. I wish to help them throughout their career.

“I always enjoyed playing against the Sharks and admired their professional approach and ultra-competitiveness. Hopefully I can add to that with some of my international coaching experiences and help contribute to make the Sharks batting unit both reliable and exciting.”

Upon Grant’s arrival at the English club, Sussex’s Performance Director, Keith Greenfield said: “To have such a high quality batting coach with the experience that Grant has come and join us at such a crucial time to help develop our young squad is absolutely fantastic.”

The 51-year-old joins Sussex after spending two years as the Sri Lanka national team batting head coach.

He also performed the same role for the Zimbabwe cricket national team from 2010 to 2014 and for Pakistan national team between 2014 and 2019.

Despite over a decade of coaching experience at international level, the iconic Zimbabwean cricketer has a distinguished playing career with the Chevrons.

He is Zimbabwe’s most capped one-day international player with 221 appearance, scoring 6,571 ODI runs to make him the country’s third-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

In addition, Grant is part of a select group of players with 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs.

He scored over 10,000 runs in his 288 international matches.

He also once helped English side Essex to win three one-day trophies from the period 2005 to 2010. Nehanda Radio