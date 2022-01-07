Muskwe hails AFCON tournament despite being ‘underrated’ in Europe

England based Warriors forward Admiral Muskwe has hailed the much ‘criticised’ and ‘disrespected’ Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition, describing it as a ‘prestigious and major tournament’.

The Luton Town FC striker said this in an interview with his club’s media crew on Wednesday night ahead of his departure to Cameroon.

Muskwe was expected to join the rest of the Warriors squad in Bafoussam at La Valle de Bana where the team is currently camped ahead of their first two games against Senegal and Malawi.

“As a young boy you always dream about playing at a major tournament. Playing for your country is a huge honour, especially at such a prestigious tournament like the Africa Cup of Nations,” he said.

Muskwe expressed his pleasure and said it is a huge honour to play for Zimbabwe at the largest continental football showcase.

“It’s a huge honour for myself and even my family, I am very excited and I am looking forward to the whole experience.”

He added: “It is something that I’ve always wanted to do and now I’m going to get the opportunity to do so in few weeks time.”

The 23-year-old former Leicester City striker once turned out for the England national team under 16s and under 17s before he was invited to join the Zimbabwe senior national team.

But his sentiments come after the AFCON tournament, of late, has faced intense criticism and disrespect from the negative media coverage in Europe.

Seemingly, a number of European clubs and their coaches reportedly look down on the highly rated organised 24 team competition.

In November, the Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp refereed AFCON as a ‘little tournament’ and this prompted a fierce debate.

In contrast to Klopp’s comments, Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira, Ajax player Sebastien Haller and former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright called for the tournament to receive enough respect.