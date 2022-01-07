Ambassador Uebert Angel pledges another US$1 million for Covid-19 relief

Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large, Prophet Uebert Angel has pledged another US$1 million to fund Covid-19 relief aid in Zimbabwe just like he did in 2020.

In 2020 the Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church founder launched a non-political coronavirus relief aid that saw his Uebert Angel Foundation donating mealie meal and other basic commodities to thousands of people affected by the ravaging drought and effects of the Covid-19 lockdown in marginalised communities in Zimbabwe.

Both ruling party and opposition legislators were involved in the distribution of mealie meal, sugar, cooking oil and other basics.

This week the office of the Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large (OPEAAL) announced via Twitter that Ambassador Angel was pledging the same amount of US$1 million towards the relief aid.

“H.E Ambassador @UebertAngelAmb has pledged $1million United States Dollars to help 🇿🇼 through the Uebert Angel Foundation. This is the Second time around that Ambassador has shown generosity across the country with over 279 trips helping the less privileged,” OPEAAL said.

“Amb has promised to cover tuition fees, startups, help small scale farmers and charity. Over 5000 students were recipients of his scholarship fund last year. This year, University students facing challenges with tuition are more likely to benefit from these initiatives.”

Prophet Angel was appointed Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large for Europe and America by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in March 2021.

His role among other things, comes with the responsibility of seeking trade and investment opportunities for Zimbabwe. Nehanda Radio