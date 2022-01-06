‘Be patient’- Mliswa urges Bvute after he is disqualified from Zanu PF polls

Outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has urged former cricket administrator and Zanu PF legislator Ozias Bvute to be patient after the ruling party disqualified him from the race for Mashonaland East provincial chairmanship.

In a statement on Twitter, Mliswa advised the Goromonzi North legislator to accept the ruling party decision adding there “will be something big for him.”

“It’s painful that Ozias Bvute was disqualified. However that’s politics, ndogwara remusangano, you have to accept it. There will be something big for him, that’s how @ZANUPF_Official operates if you listen. Being barred from contesting is normal.

“I experienced the same when I wanted to be Youth Chairman some time back and Shamuyarira supported me. However, Rati Gava and Zhuwao blocked me. I was never enemies with them and continued working with them.

“Later when I wanted to be Provincial Chairperson they supported me. However there will be serious fights in Masvingo, Mash Central & Manicaland. In Mash East both Garwe and Bvute are smart enough to reach out to each other and stop infighting,” Mliswa said.

Initially, the Zanu PF elections had been postponed following divisions, pitting rival camps linked to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga that sometimes turned violent.

Reports, however, claim that Mnangagwa lost many provinces to Chiwenga during the polls.

Recently appointed Zanu PF Political Commissar Mike Bimha said disqualified candidates would not be allowed to appeal.

“This is an internal election and I think cadres will understand how the system operates. If you fail to come in or stand in this particular election, that is not the end of the world.

“You are still a party member. Elections will come and there will be a number of elections coming and, therefore, any party cadre worth his salt won’t contest the decision to disqualify him or her,” Bimha said.

Announcing the disqualification of Bvute, Bimha said: “This communication serves to advise that the party has disqualified Cde Ozias Bvute from contesting in the current Zanu PF provincial elections.

“As the elections team leader in Mashonaland East province, you are requested to communicate the development to Cde Ozias Bvute and all party structures in the province.”