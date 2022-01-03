Three brothers among six youths killed tragic end to New Year joyride

Masvingo – Three brothers and a nephew are among the six youths who were killed in a road accident near Lake Mutirikwi on Saturday. They were on a joyride celebrating New year.

Close sources told The Mirror that one of the three Mandava brothers named Blessing stole his father’s Nissan Caravan and they were joined by nine other youth picked from Zano Topora Business centre, less than 5km from the Lake.

They bought six chicken at Topora which they intended to slaughter and braai from the scenic shores of the Lake.

National Police Spokesman Nyathi confirmed the accident to The Mirror and said there are reports that a seventh person died in hospital this morning.

The Mirror is reliably told that the father works in South Africa and had just bought the car and sent it home intending to use it when he returns.

“After buying the chickens and picking friends at Topora, they drove towards the Lake which is about 5km away. The road down into the Lake area is steep and meandering. The driver lost control of the vehicle probably due to high speed and the car veered downhill where it hit a tree and crushed into a lump of metal,” said a source who declined to be named.

Police in Masvingo maintained tight control on the roads on new year’s eve and members of the Public Relations Department headed by Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa drove around the city using a public address system to warn the public of drinking and driving particularly over the holidays.